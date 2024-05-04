Alex Pereira fires back at Jon Jones’ heavyweight call-out: “My job is to fight”

The UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones unexpectedly called out Alex Pereira and expressed his longing to defend his status of being the ‘GOAT’. Jon Jones believes that if Alex Pereira moves to the heavyweight division, his “GOAT” status will be at risk.

Interestingly, Jon Jones prefers fighting Alex Pereira over Tom Aspinall. Alex Pereira recently took the time to respond; he said that he’s ready to fight Jon Jones, considering the UFC approves the match up.



Alex Pereira believes that a fight against him and Jon Jones would be a “very entertaining war”



“I have nothing against Jon. I respect him a lot. We’re both trying to build something….



"I have nothing against Jon. I respect him a lot. We're both trying to build something….

If this ends up happening, I believe it'd be fantastic. I would be looking forward to…

Alex Pereira on fighting Jon Jones

During the recent UFC 301 Q&A session, Alex Pereira shared his thoughts on Jon Jones’ call-out.

“He said he wants this fight, and my job is to fight. This is for the promotion to decide, so let’s see what happens now,” Pereira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “After my last fight I said I wanted to fight at heavyweight, but had no answer [from the UFC], so I kind of forgot it and my plans have changed.

But there was this message from Jon Jones last night, so I don’t know if this might change [plans moving forward]. Becoming a three-division champion is very hard and not many people try it, but if I have that opportunity, I just want to bring joy to everyone and a better life for my family”.