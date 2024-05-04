Charles Oliveira wants to be the backup fighter for McGregor vs Chandler

Charles Oliveira has been eagerly waiting to face Conor McGregor since a long time. As an attempt to move one step closer to securing his dream fight, Charles Oliveira recently offered to be the backup fighter for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

The iconic UFC welterweight clash is officially booked for 29th June at UFC 303. Due to various reasons, there’s always a chance for a fighter to pull out of an event. It will be interesting to see if Charles Oliveira’s desire gets fulfilled.

Conor McGregor responds to Charles Oliveira offering to being the backup for his fight against Michael Chandler at #UFC303



"I do yous both in the same night, no sweat. I do yous both inside of a round. Combined."



Charles Oliveira on being a backup fighter

During the recent media day, Charles Oliveira shared his thoughts on being the backup fighter for Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

“Stop talking about 170 and Conor McGregor,” Oliveira said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I offered myself to be the alternate for that fight, and obviously, I’m down for that. I’d make some money if I don’t fight, and if I do fight, then awesome.The only condition is if I were to fight McGregor, then I’d have to re-negotiate that (contract) before.

Once I said that, everyone started talking about me and moving to 170, but that’s not exactly what it is”.