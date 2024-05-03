Jon Jones wants Alex Pereira at heavyweight: “The biggest fight in MMA history”

Jon Jones unloads a few tweets addressing his urge to fight Alex Pereira after he's done with Stipe Miocic.

by Aryan Lakhani
SHARE
Jon Jones wants Alex Pereira at heavyweight: “The biggest fight in MMA history”
© Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Jon Jones’ phase of recovery will soon come to an end; he has been quite vocal on Twitter. Recently, Jon Jones shared the idea of fighting Alex Pereira after he’s done with Stipe Miocic. Jon Jones believes a future fight with Alex Pereira at heavyweight has the potential to become the biggest fight in the history of MMA.

Jon Jones explained how a fight with Alex Pereira is more relevant than a fight with Tom Aspinall. Seeing the tweets must have been difficult for Aspinall, who has publicly expressed his keen, pulsating desire to fight Jon Jones.

Dana White didn’t show much interest when asked about Alex Pereira shifting to the heavyweight division. It will be interesting to see if the fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira materializes in the near future.

Jon Jones believes the ‘GOAT’ status will be at stake.

Jon Jones recent tweets

Jon Jones shares his thoughts on fighting Alex Pereira:

Jon Jones on fighting Alex Pereira instead of Tom Aspinal:

Jon Jones Alex Pereira Stipe Miocic
SHARE