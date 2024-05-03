Jon Jones wants Alex Pereira at heavyweight: “The biggest fight in MMA history”

Jon Jones’ phase of recovery will soon come to an end; he has been quite vocal on Twitter. Recently, Jon Jones shared the idea of fighting Alex Pereira after he’s done with Stipe Miocic. Jon Jones believes a future fight with Alex Pereira at heavyweight has the potential to become the biggest fight in the history of MMA.

Jon Jones explained how a fight with Alex Pereira is more relevant than a fight with Tom Aspinall. Seeing the tweets must have been difficult for Aspinall, who has publicly expressed his keen, pulsating desire to fight Jon Jones.

If Alex P became champion of the heavyweight division, would you guys consider him the GOAT? Being back in the gym has got me thinking differently. That fight after stipe maybe the next biggest move I could possibly make. This killer has already defeated so many champions, and… — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 3, 2024

Dana White didn’t show much interest when asked about Alex Pereira shifting to the heavyweight division. It will be interesting to see if the fight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira materializes in the near future.

Jon Jones believes the ‘GOAT’ status will be at stake.

Jon Jones has a question pic.twitter.com/AC88O1rFqp — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 2, 2024

It would be absolutely massive. A guy with a chance to be three division champion and a goat versus the actual goat. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history. There’s absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that.… https://t.co/B4LGC209sV — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 3, 2024

You actually think me fighting Tom would be more massive than Alex and I colliding? Tom only matters in the UK, newsflash. Pereira is one of the most polarizing figures this sport has seen. Toms a contender who won a belt against another contender. We had to save Madison Square… https://t.co/JatZed5UUO — BONY (@JonnyBones) May 3, 2024

