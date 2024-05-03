Robert Whittaker ready to counteract Khamzat Chimaev’s ground-game

Robert Whittaker has identified the one skill that he will most need in his fight against Khamzat Chimaev; the skill is 'grappling'. However, Robert Whittaker believes in his skills and abilities and can foresee sailing smoothly against Khamzat Chimaev in the battle of grappling.

Robert Whittaker reacts to his fight against Khamzat Chimaev:



“I cannot wait. I understand he’s a hard fighter, he likes to grapple a lot, he uses his reach and range… he’s got knockout power.



Robert Whittaker on Khamzat Chimaev’s strength

In a recent interview with ESPN Australia, Robert Whittaker explained how he looks forward to fending against Khamzat Chimaev’s ground game.

“He’s definitely got a really sound jiu-jitsu game, but he mixes it really well with his wrestling,” Whittaker said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think what a lot of people aren’t ready for is the mixture of the two, making it really MMA-esque.

Utilizing it up against the wall, using his strength with his long arms and tall frame to push his game plan on the fence, to push it to the ground. Whilst I definitely think he’s dangerous there, I’ve been grappling my entire life.

I am very, very confident in my own skillsets. Even if it were a pure wrestling-jiu-jitsu format, I would hold my own if not get a W in that way too”.

Robert Whittaker’s game plan

“I definitely think the goal, much like all of my other opponents, is just to go out there and fight my fight, It’s about going out there and pushing my game plan onto him and see how he adjusts to me because I bring an arsenal of skillsets that he’s not ready for, I believe.

I think the surest way to victory is to go in there, obviously not play to his strengths, which is not engaging in the wrestling but not be afraid of it.