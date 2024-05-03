Renato Moicano is against Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg: “I’m not really excited”

The upcoming UFC flyweight title fight came as a shock to many in the MMA community. Steve Erceg was shocked himself upon receiving the golden opportunity. Some MMA fans and experts are against this matchup because they feel Steve Erceg isn’t deserving of the opportunity.

Renato Moicano is amongst the many people who are not very excited about this fight. He was hoping to see Alexandre Pantoja vs Mohammed Mokaev. However, there are also some UFC fans who are eagerly waiting to see if Steve Erceg will succeed in pulling out an upset.

Renato Moicano on Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg

Recently on the MightyCast Podcast, Renato Moicano explained why he’s not interested to see Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg.

“I am a friend with Pantoja,” Moicano said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He’s my boy. I like him a lot. Hard worker, dedicated guy, always in the gym, but I didn’t like this fight at all.

This guy (Erceg), he’s dangerous but only three fights in the UFC. Nobody knows who he is. He’s not going to sell any pay-per-views. I think Pantoja wanted bad to fight in Brazil because it’s his home, right?

“But I don’t think it was very smart in the business side.

People don’t realize how this is a business, right? We need to create a story behind the fights. Like Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, they got bigger because of the beef. UFC profited off that, they profited off that.

If you see Pantoja fighting another guy that nobody knows, I don’t think it’s good for the show. In my book, Pantoja is better than him everywhere. I’m not really excited to watch the fight, I would like to watch Pantoja against Mokaev.

I know a lot of people give trash to Mokaev because he had a tough fight against Perez, but I think he would sell the fight more”.