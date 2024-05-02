Gilbert Burns wants a rematch with Kamaru Usman: “I don’t think he would do it”

Gilbert Burns explains why he wants to fight Kamaru Usman for a rematch.

by Aryan Lakhani
© Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Gilbert Burns seeks vengeance. The bitter loss that he faced against Kamaru Usman still haunts him. Gilbert Burns has identified the mistakes made in the first match; he now wants one more opportunity to show the world that he has corrected his mistakes and strengthened his weaknesses.

Kamaru Usman is on a daunting losing streak; it will be interesting to see who he ends up fighting for his comeback fight.

Gilbert Burns on fighting Kamaru Usman for a rematch

Recently on “Show Me The Money” Podcast, Gilbert Burns shared his thoughts on fighting Kamaru Usman for a rematch.

“I don’t think he would do it, but I would love to do that fight,” Burns said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think it’s a (fight) back in the top five for me, a rematch. For sure, I’ll fight him”.

Gilbert Burns on the corrections he would make

“For sure I would approach it differently, I was very emotional in that first fight, first title fight. I lost the opportunity when I got COVID, and I was hoping to keep the opportunity.

I was training and got very emotional in the fight. I made a couple of dumb mistakes, and I don’t think I would do that again. But Kamaru, he’s a very intelligent fighter. Back then, he was the guy. I think it would be an amazing fight.

If I could pick, that would be my pick for my next fight”.

