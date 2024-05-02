Anthony Smith sets his sight beyond the title shot: “It’s just blinded me”

Anthony Smith is a few nights away from facing the undefeated Vitor Petrino at UFC 301. The thought of claiming a title fight has always been on Anthony Smith’s mind. He has a strong urge to claim the prestigious UFC light heavyweight belt.

However, Anthony Smith recognized that the dominating thoughts of getting a title fight soon became a weakness, and now he won’t let such thoughts distract him.

Let Pereira fight Anthony Smith at UFC 301 so we can put an end to this nonsense pic.twitter.com/0Hfkr7ldJm — Casual MMA (@CasualMMAinc) April 18, 2024

Anthony Smith on his obsession with a title fight

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Anthony Smith explained why he’s shifting his focus from securing a title shot.

“It’s just blinded me,” Smith said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m so obsessed with it. I had a really good conversation with Daniel Cormier earlier today, and that’s really what it was about – it consuming me.

It’s good because you have to be selfish and you need to be completely dialed in to be successful at this level, but sometimes you can be so obsessed with it that it becomes a fault. “I’m almost carrying an anchor with me.

It changes the way I fight. It changes the way I think leading up to a fight. So I’m just done worrying about it. That doesn’t mean I don’t want it. I’m done consuming myself with it”.