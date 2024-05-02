Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway can finish Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria has finally agreed to fight a list of contenders; he will most likely face the BMF title holder Max Holloway next. Alexander Volkanovski has been vouching for Max Holloway since the announcement of his fight with Justin Gaethje.

In a potential showdown between Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski can foresee Max Holloway finishing Ilia Topuria.

Bro you’re the one making this hard. Ennnnooouuggghhhh already lol. I’ll “bring your belt” The Bitching Mother Fcker All you are doing is putting words together now. You’re spiraling. https://t.co/u21kB8YELv — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) May 1, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski on Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway

In a recent interview with Fox News Australia, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on the outcome of the potential fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

“Right now, he’s saying ‘No’ to everyone,” Volkanovski said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “That’s the problem. He’s saying ‘No’ to Max Holloway, to Brian Ortega, to me, you name it.

Not wanting to come to Australia, OK, but he’s saying ‘No’ to everyone. He’s saying ‘I don’t want to fight any of the contenders … I want to fight Conor McGregor’. I also believe Max can go out there and make that fight look easy.

... I think Max wins that fight. Topuria is very dangerous, a great fighter. But I don’t think he’s as good as he thinks he is. And of course he caught me, right? So I can’t really say much. So I need to show everyone.

I know I can do it, too. And I’m also quite confident Max can too, which is why I didn’t want him fighting Topuria before I did”.