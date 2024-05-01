Ilia Topuria believes he will be the highest-paid athlete by 2025: “I have no doubt”

Ilia Topuria is known for his ambitiousness; he boldly claimed with conviction that he would beat Alexander Volkanovski and to most people’s surprise, he did. Interestingly, Ilia Topuria recently mentioned that he will be the highest-paid athlete in the world next year.

It will be interesting to see if he can accomplish this massive goal. Some fans believe Ilia Topuria’s resemblance is similar to Conor McGregor.

Ilia Topuria’s prediction

Recently on El Podcast de Webpoister, Ilia Topuria made a prediction to be the highest paid athlete in the world.

“Look, I can tell you that I have no doubt that in 2025, I will be the highest-paid athlete in the world,” Topuria said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’ll be there. I’d be surprised if I didn’t do it.

I have no doubt, really”.

Ilia Topuria on his next fight

“If [the BMF belt] is not on the line, the only thing that makes it relevant, I would first give Volkanovski the opportunity for a rematch, before that, I would fight Brian Ortega, who was much closer to finishing Volkanovski in one fight than Max did in three.