Charles Oliveira ready to fight at welterweight: “Why not?”

Charles Oliveira shares his thoughts on fighting at welterweight.

by Aryan Lakhani
The former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira faced two unexpected defeats that pushed and took the opportunity to reclaim his belt away from him. Charles Oliveira isn’t interested in taking a long break, he looks forward to an early return, and since most of the lightweight fights are booked, he is ready to make a jump to the welterweight division.

Charles Oliveira on his next fight

In a recent interview with MMA fighting, Charles Oliveira shared his thoughts on fighting Justin Gaethje next and explained why he’s ready to fight at welterweight.

“There’s so much going on [at lightweight now],” Oliveira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Conor [McGregor] and Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev, fights that are about to happen soon, so I don’t want to rush things.

I just fought, it was recent. I have no injuries but everybody knows that a camp is a camp. I want to take it slow, no craziness, to do things the right way. Why not? Why not take a fight that will lead us to money and history and legacy? We have to think about it and talk to the organization.

Why not move up in weight and do a big fight? A fight that makes sense and gives us money? Why not?”.

Charles Oliveira
