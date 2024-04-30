UFC 302: Anthony Hernandez pulls out of his fight against Roman Dolidze

Anthony Hernandez withdrew from his scheduled fight with Roman Dolidze because he tore the ligament in his hand and isn't stable enough to compete on the 1st of June. Roman Dolidze will fight a new opponent from the middleweight division.

The UFC will soon announce the replacement. This was meant to be a crucial fight for both the fighters, it will be interesting to see if they end up facing each other in the future.

Anthony Hernandez posts on IG that he is OUT of #UFC302 due to a torn ligament in his hand:



"On Friday while training I sustained an injury, I got my MRI results back this morning and untortunately due to a torn ligament in my hand, I will no longer be able to fight on June 1.

“On Friday while training I sustained an injury, I got my MRI results back this morning and unfortunately due to a torn ligament in my hand, I will no longer be able to fight on June 1.

I want to apologize to the UFC, my opponent, & the best matchmaker Mick Maynard but this was not an injury I could push through. I hope for a quick return and [to] be back in the cage before summer ends. Thank you to all my fans, friends & family for the continued support [heart hands emoji] … the journey continues”.

Anthony Hernandez secured a spectacular submission win against Roman Kopylov.