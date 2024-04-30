Bogdan Guskov made it to the top 15 UFC light heavyweight rankings: “This is history”

The talented UFC light heavyweight Bogdan Guskov creates history by becoming the first Uzbekistani fighter to enter the competitive top 15 UFC rankings. Bogdan Guskov is also known as ‘The Anthony Smith look-alike’ because both fighter's resemblance is very similar.

Bogdan Guskov recently fought Ryan Spann and secured a spectacular 2nd round knockout win. Guskov will continue his climb to the top; it will be very interesting to see if he can fight Anthony Smith in the near future.

Bogdan Guskov meeting his lookalike Anthony Smith backstage at #UFCVegas86 last night pic.twitter.com/MxlmXbMa5O — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) February 11, 2024

Bogdan Guskov's position in the top 15 light heavyweight rankings

Bogdan Guskov's recent win has sealed his position as the 12th ranked UFC light heavyweight contender.

Bogdan Guskov enters the official UFC light heavyweight rankings at No. 12 following his #UFCVegas91 win over Ryan Spann, who falls to No. 15.



Vitor Petrino drops off the list with the change. He faces No. 10 Anthony Smith at #UFC301. pic.twitter.com/7UvsRQYbV8 — John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) April 30, 2024

Bogdan Guskov on featuring the top 15 rankings

During the recent post-fight press conference, Bogdn Guskov shared his thoughts on featuring the competitive top 15 rankings and making history.

“If I go to the top 15, I will be the first fighter from Uzbekistan who go to the top,” Guskov said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.“This is history, this is my history. From Uzbekistan, we have two more strong guys and I’m first.

I’m very happy in this moment”.