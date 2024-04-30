Jorge Masvidal responds to Jake Paul’s $10 million offer for an MMA fight

Jake Paul wants to push brakes on his boxing career after he’s done with Mike Tyson on 20th July and make his first appearance into the MMA realm, not against any ordinary fighter. Jake Paul boldly kept an offer on the table for both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal to participate in an MMA match for $10 million dollars.

Now, here’s the tricky part: Jake Paul wants to make it happen inside the PFL. Jorge Masvidal took the time to respond to the offer and it seems like a big ‘NO’. Both fighters last met almost a year ago.

Jorge Masvidal pulled up on Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/MTcduwiLxt — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 8, 2023

Jorge Masvidal on Jake Paul’s offer to fight in MMA

Recently on The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal explained why he won’t fight Jake Paul for an MMA fight.

“Now, * Jake runs up on me somewhere else where there’s not a ring or something, we can find out, bro,” Masvidal said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “You’re talking about the PFL or something, what the * are you going to do in MMA? Are you kidding me, you can’t even box, now all of a sudden you’re doing * MMA? I’d kick your * kneecap off your fragile body, you dumb * .

Don’t ever bring up MMA, you disrespectful piece of shit".

Jorge Masvidal explains why he won’t fight Jorge Masvidal

“And I’ll tell you why, I’ve been doing that since this * was * sucking on bananas and shit and shoving them down his throat on * YouTube to get hits.

I was * fighting grown-ass men since the age of 18. My whole life. For this guy to call me out in MMA? Get the * out of here you * dream-selling bitch. “I get emotional because I love my * sport and I represent my * sport. ... Who is this idiot to call me out in MMA?”.