Michael Page wants a piece of Colby Covington: “I hate this guy”

Michael Page made a great first impression in his UFC debut and now seeks to level his game up. The welterweight contender has no respect for Colby Covington since he never fails to cross lines with his trash-talking. Michael Page is more than ready to make Colby Covington pay for all the over-the-line comments made..

As far as Michael Page’s return is concerned, he is ready to show up at UFC 304.

Michael Page on Colby Covington

In a recent interview, Michael Page shared his thoughts on fighting Colby Covington.

“I hate this guy,” Page said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I’m going to be happy to kick this guy in the face. … I find him fake. He just doesn’t seem like a nice guy. With all the stuff that came out last time about what fighters should and shouldn’t be allowed to talk about with regards to people.

People are going deep now, talking about each other’s wives, and moms and dads, and he was very much into it, I just didn’t like that".

Michael Page on fighting at UFC 304

"I come from a martial arts background, so that’s not the way we do things.

I think he’s trying too hard to stay relevant. As much as we are a tough sport, we want to show that we’re true sportsmen I feel fresh after my last fight, more than willing to go, I think there is definitely a want for me to be on that card, it’s just who’s ready? It seems that everyone has got hamstring issues and stuff all of a sudden.

It just seems like we’re trying to get an opponent and nobody seems to be ready”.