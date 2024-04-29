Colby Covington believes Ian Machado Garry isn’t serious about their possible fight

Colby Covington will soon make his first appearance of the year. However, he’s unsure about his next opponent. MMA fans were under the impression of seeing Colby Covington vs Ian Machado Garry this summer, but since Machado Garry hasn’t adhered to the three stipulations, Colby Covington isn’t interested in fighting him.

Colby Covington wants to fight Leon Edwards for a rematch. He believes that one significant win will give him that rematch.

Colby Covington on fighting Ian Machado Garry

Recently, on TwinsPod, Colby Covington explains why he’s not strongly interested in fighting Ian Machado Garry next.

“There’s this kid that’s been calling me out,” Covington said, as quoted as quoted by mmafighting.com. “This kid, Ian Garry, he’s a nobody. I gave him some stipulations and said, ‘Hey man, if you wanna fight me, you have to show me you’re serious about business.’ Because when I do business, I’m serious about it.

I show up to every fight. I’ve never pulled out of one fight. I’ve been injured. I’ve been sick. But I always show up and do my business because I love the UFC as the greatest organization on world. So, he has to show me he’s serious.

He was supposed to be on my last event in the press conference. He pulls out the day of the press conference because he knew I was gonna be on stage, and we’re gonna have some beef. So, that shows me that he’s not serious”.