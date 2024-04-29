Mike Perry calls out Darren Till: “Stop playing with me!”

Mike Perry wants to extend his BKFC winning streak with a potential showdown with Darren Till. Mike Perry secured a terrific 60-second knockout win against Thiago Alves, who retired after facing a loss. Mike Perry wants to silence Darren Till because he thinks his trash-talking isn’t backed up with real action.

MIKE PERRY WITH THE FAST KNOCKOUT pic.twitter.com/LsXrLeh2TB — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 28, 2024

Mike Perry on fighting Darren Till

During the recent post-fight press conference, Mike Perry shared his thoughts on fighting Darren Till.

“I think that’s a fight that a lot of people have wanted for a long time, including me and him,” Perry said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “And he’s talking big* , he’s talking his * but he ain’t doing nothing.

I’m talking * and I’m out here doing it. So get your ass — he’s saying he’s in the gym, or whatever, and he’s working with Khamzat [Chimaev], and he’s undefeated, but he’s over in the MMA world chasing that gold.

Mike Perry explains why he called out Darren Till

“But I’m better than gold. I am the gold over here, I’m above it, I’m ‘Platinum.’ I have a reason why I called out Darren Till, he sits over there talking unforgivable shit, It’s a fight that has needed to happen, all these people talk trash and don’t last long in the ring with me period, I fought at 185, light heavy in boxing class, so if they want to offer me the BKFC title cuz none of the champions move the needle.

I’ll fight for the 185 [pound] BKFC title against a champion who has respectable morals. Train to slaughter! Stop playing with me!”