Paddy Pimblett reveals who he wants to fight next: “It’s someone in the top 15”

Paddy Pimblett’s long layoff has come to an end; he is prepared to fight again. Multiple lightweight contenders like Bobby Green and Renato Moicano mentioned Paddy Pimblett’s name for a future showdown, and Paddy is more than ready to fight both of them.

However, if he could choose one, he would opt for Renato Moicano because he is higher in the rankings table.

Paddy Pimblett is hoping to fight on #UFC304 in Manchester, and says he wants to fight someone ranked in the top 15:



"Bobby Green screamed my name on the mic after [UFC 300]... he might be ranked but he's got no followers and he needs me...



Paddy Pimblett on fighting Bobby Green

In a recent YouTube video, Paddy Pimblett spoke about fighting Bobby Green and Renato Moicano.

“As you know, UFC 300, everybody wants a slice of ‘The Baddy,’” Pimblett said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Bobby Green screamed my name on the mic after it. Didn’t surprise me, know what I mean? He might be ranked, but he’s got no followers and he needs me.

Just like everyone else, they want to fight me because they know I’m the boy. Bobby Green’s an option. If Bobby Green wants to fight, I’m there”.

Paddy Pimblett on fighting Renato Moicano

“I’d rather fight my boy, Moicano, Where you at, Renato? I don’t even dislike Renato Moicano.

I actually like him. He’s a funny guy. He’s a cool dude. So me and him having a fight would be hilarious. The buildup to that fight would be very, very funny. I think it’d be even funnier if me and him done a season of The Ultimate Fighter.

But, next for me is someone, obviously, hopefully it’s someone in the top 15,” Pimblett said. “I don’t want to fight down. I want to be trying to fight up, I want to try and get ranked”.