Alex Perez brutally knocks out Matheus Nicolau in the 2nd round

Alex Perez is progressively making his way to the flyweight top tier; he secured a spectacular second-round TKO win against Matheus Nicolau. The recent win has sealed his position in the top 5 flyweight rankings. If all goes well, who knows, he could end up fighting the winner of Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg.

Fans are thoroughly impressed with Alex Perez’s recent performance; it will be interesting to see how far Perez can extend his winning charm.

What a Game 4 great KO by Alex Perez amazing Stars in Main event Looks s similar to other clip.#UFCVegas91 pic.twitter.com/QlpgDtl50h — M Shehroz (@muhammadshahro9) April 28, 2024

Alex Perez’s post fight interview

“Honestly, because all my friends always call me ‘Pillow Hands’.

Now they can’t call me that no more,” Perez said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “My buddy was calling me ‘ASP,’ Alex ‘Sleeping Pill’ Perez. Not because I was putting people to sleep.

But because I was putting him to sleep every time he would commentate my fights because I’d just take the guy down. It just shows that I’m evolving. Obviously, the footwork was a little different. I have some stuff that I’ve been working on that I haven’t been able to show.

… But it showed off tonight. We’re going to keep working and going from there”.

Alex Perez on what he wants next

“Honestly, I’m not a matchmaker, I’m a fighter. So whatever my management team and all those guys want to do, I’m down for.

The biggest thing right now is that I’m going to go hang out with my son. I’ve been away from him. Before the last fight, I was away. Some stuff happened, so I wasn’t around him for pretty much the whole camp.

I saw him fight week, and then obviously I stayed here to help with Cody Garbrandt and help Cynthia (Calvillo) for their fights, so I didn’t get to see them too much.