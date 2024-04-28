Uros Medic believes he can knockout Ian Machado Garry: “Maybe he’s not a bad guy”

The rising UFC welterweight contender Uros Medic secured a stunning 1st round knockout win against Tim Means. After the recent win, Uros Medic has updated his professional record to 10-2; he is 2-3 significant wins away from entering the competitive top 15 rankings.

Interestingly, Uros Medic can’t comprehend Ian Machado Garry as a potential threat in the division and can foresee knocking him out if they ever fought.

Uros Medic on Ian Machado Garry

During the post-fight press conference, Uros Medic shared his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry.

#UFCVegas91 winner Uros Medic thinks he would knock out Ian Machado Garry.



“I’ve seen a lot of guys that I don’t find them as a big threat, mainly Ian Garry,” Medic said, as quoted mmajunkie.usatoday.com

“He’s a big name and he won’t fight me exactly yet. But I would look at some of his fights and think, ‘How is this guy ahead of me in the rankings.’ In my humble opinion I would knock him out. He’s an interesting personality online.

I don’t know him personally. Maybe he’s not a bad guy. He’s definitely a target for bullying”.