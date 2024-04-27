Arman Tsarukyan on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: “He never uses his brain”

Arman Tsarukyan and Michael Chandler aren’t exactly friendly with each other and their virtual animosity could turn into a future lightweight clash. However, in spite of their online quarrels, Arman Tsaurkyan took the time to acknowledge Michael Chandler’s strength and explained how he can claim a win against Conor McGregor on 29th June.

Michael Chandler says that Conor McGregor will not be "what he used to be" due to inactivity, and believes he's the better fighter between the two:



"I am the better fighter, I am the tougher fighter and I'm the guy who deserves it more.



I don't need to be getting into a… pic.twitter.com/v94QACqOQl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 22, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan predicts Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Recently on The Believe You Me Podcast, Arman Tsarukyan tried analyzing the upcoming lightweight fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

“He never uses his brain,” Tsarukyan said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He always fights for the fans. He’s going to try to knock him out because he’s so dangerous in the first round. He can finish Conor in the first round.

If it’s going to be second round or third round, he’s going to lose the fight. He has to knock him out in the first round or he’s going to lose that fight. I feel like Conor, his conditioning is better and he’s smarter than Chandler”.

Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kanavagh, says that Conor’s technique is looking “sharp as ever”.



He also sees similarities between the upcoming Michael Chandler fight and the Chad Mendes fight, and says he’d be surprised if the fight goes 2 rounds.



@SevereMMA #UFC303… pic.twitter.com/KL4E8Gy1Ub — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 20, 2024



Conor McGregor's recent training clip