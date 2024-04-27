Max Holloway confirms Justin Gaethje’s punch dropped him in the 4th round

Max Holloway has maintained a solid record of never getting submitted, knocked down or knocked out in his UFC career. However, Justin Gaethje seems to have changed that record. He landed brutal shots in the 4th round, and one of those caught Max Holloway.

He was dropped to the canvas, but the referee and judges thought Max Holloway had slipped. The fight clips clearly indicate that it was a knockdown. Max Holloway does not want to take any credit away from Justin Gaethje for his performance, so he honestly admitted that he was dropped by the shot Gaethje landed.

Thus, it was the first knockdown of Max Holloway’s career.

© BABAYAGAMMA/YouTube

Max Holloway on Justin Gaethje’s knockdown

Recently on The JRE MMA show, Max Holloway took the time to explain how Justin Gaethje scored a knockdown against Max Holloway.

“It didn’t count as a drop, which is crazy,” Holloway said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “ESPN is posting and saying like in however many fights I’m with the UFC, I still didn’t get dropped.

That’s some * . Give Justin that one. Like, I’ll take it, you know what I mean? But I wouldn’t be a man sitting here and telling you that he didn’t”.

Max Holloway describes the punch

“Bro, I don’t even remember getting hit with that punch, And then I sat, and I came back up.

I was like, ‘What the – what did he just hit me with?’ You know what I mean? I was like, ‘Holy * !’. I was like, ‘That was a good punch.’ Then when I rewatched it, he hit me like right on the top of my dome.

I was like, ‘Holy smack, brother. This guy smacks.’ I was fine as soon as I got up, but it was one of those like, ‘Boom.’ The legs just give out. Like, I was still there, even when I was standing, I was looking at him.

But I don’t know how that didn’t count as a drop. I don’t know what they count as a drop. … That was crazy”.