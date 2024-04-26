Jose Aldo ready for Jonathan Martinez’s leg kicks: “I’m known for my leg kicks”

The former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will return one last time to fulfil his contractual obligations. He will be facing Jonathan Martinez on 4th May at UFC 301. Aldo is aware of his opponent’s strength and wants everyone to know that Martinez’s strength is something he is famously known for.

Jose Aldo has a reputation for landing some of the deadliest kicks in the history of the UFC. It won’t be surprising to see a legkick battle on 4th May. As far as Jose Aldo’s next move is concerned, he will most likely continue his career in boxing unless the UFC offers him something significantly better.

A Powerful Jose Aldo leg kick! pic.twitter.com/q9CuMdBkvt — IlluminateYourself (@IlluminateY97) April 24, 2024

Jose Aldo on Jonathan Martinez’s leg kicks

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jose Aldo shared his thoughts on Jonathan Martinez’s leg kicks.

“He’s a very tough opponent, and I think he has what, two wins by leg kicks?” Aldo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’m a specalist at what I do, and you’re always going to face people that do the same thing that you do, but that’s what I’m known for, my leg kicks.

I’m really prepared to go in there and do my best and do what I train to do”.