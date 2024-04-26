Marlon Vera calls out Petr Yan for his next fight: “There’s a lot at stake”

The former title contender Marlon Vera looks forward to fighting Petr Yan in November. To his disappointment, Petr Yan didn’t show much interest in return when he had called him out before. However, Petr Yan’s recent tweets indicate that he’s ready to fight Marlon Vera next.

The winner of that fight could fight for the title again; it will be interesting to see if the Twitter battle translates into an actual fight or not.

Let’s be honest, if we had fought earlier, you would never have made it to the title fight. Everything has its time, and the time for your whooping is coming soon @chitoveraUFC https://t.co/j7saMO2Cs2 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) April 25, 2024

Marlon Vera on fighting Petr Yan

In a recent interview with Cameron Hanes, Marlon Vera shared his thoughts on fighting Petr Yan next.

“In a perfect world, I want to fight November, Madison Square Garden, and I would like to fight Petr Yan,” Vera said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think that’s a no-brainer for the fans, for the UFC, and right there you have a former champ against a title challenger.

The winner can sit right there waiting for the title shot. It’s a fight that we will fight our asses off because this is a big one. There’s a lot at stake”. “He declined before, We saw each other at my last fight because he fought too, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I want you next.’ I said, ‘What you talking about, you declined twice.

Don’t be acting tough right now.’ He’s like, ‘No, it wasn’t a good time for me.' ”