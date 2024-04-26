Jamahal Hill hungry for a rematch against Alex Pereira: “He’s got to see me again”

Jamahal Hill seeks vengeance; he wants another opportunity to prove himself against Alex Pereira. The weight class does not matter as long as Jamahal Hill get his desired rematch. During their recent encounter, Alex Pereira unleashed his explosive side and wished Jamahal Hill a ‘good night’ with nasty blows.

The first round knockout is still haunting Jamahal Hill; it will be interesting to see if he can earn a rematch.