Dricus Du Plessis reacts Jiri Prochazka’s urge to move to middleweight

Jiri Prochazka looks forward to moving down to the middleweight division. Dricus Du Plessis believes it is the right call because, in his opinion, Prochazka is small for the light heavyweight division. Jiri Prochazka may hang around at light heavyweight for a few more matches and give it one more shot to fight for the prestigious UFC light heavyweight belt.

Dricus du Plessis says that Jiri Prochazka "walks around lighter" than he does, and mentioned that he should move down to middleweight:



"I think Prochazka needs to go down to [middleweight]. I saw Prochazka's weight in the PI and I think he's too small for [light heavyweight].… pic.twitter.com/jxvsjwuDgm — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 24, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis on Jiri Prochazka

Recently on Shadow Banned Podcast, Dricus Du Plessis shared his thoughts on Jiri Prochazka’s decision to move down to middleweight.

“Prochazka is too small,” Du Plessis said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I think Prochazka needs to go down to (middleweight). I saw Prochazka’s weight at the PI, and I think he’s too small for (light heavyweight).

He walks around lighter than I do. I know that. I love Prochazka, make no mistake. I just think in pure size as a light heavy – Pereira is a light heavy, and he’s big".

Dricus Du Plessis on his weight against Sean Strickland

"I got into the cage at 96.5 (kilos) without the clothes,12.5 (kilos gain after weigh-ins).

… I probably walk around now around 222 (pounds). That’s around what, 101, 102 kilos?”