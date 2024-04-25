Alex Perez explains why Steve Erceg got a title shot: “Doesn’t matter what you did”

The MMA community was quite baffled upon hearing that the 10th ranked flyweight contender Steve Erceg would be facing Alexandre Pantoja next. It sparked a debate about whether or not Steve Erceg deserves the opportunity. Top contender Alex Perez believes Steve Erceg unexpectedly got a title shot because of his recent knockout win against Matthew Christopher Schnell.

Steve Erceg becomes champion in 2 weeks pic.twitter.com/djIlkCiqNt — Casual MMA (@CasualMMAinc) April 18, 2024

Alex Perez on Steve Erceg getting a title shot

During the recent media day, Alex Perez shared his thoughts on Steve Erceg getting a title shot.

“If you look at resumes, Mokaev has a tougher resume, I believe,” Perez said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “He’s fought longer in the UFC, but he’s also fought Tim Elliot, who fought Demetrious (Johnson), and I fought (Alexandre) Pantoja and Deiveson (Figueiredo), and he beat me.

“But in this sport, you’re just as good as your last performance. It doesn’t matter what you did. Like I said, Steve went out there and did a good job and fought a ranked guy and beat him, then Alessandro (Costa), then comes in and finishes Matt Schnell.

That’s very impressive”.

Alex Perez’s pick for Alexandre Pantoja vs Steve Erceg

“I give it to Pantoja because of the experience, but Steve is tough because he’s got crisp boxing and Pantoja has shown to get hurt,” “Steve, I’ve seen him during fight week, and he’s a big dud, and I think I’m big for the division.

He’s tall and has very good boxing. It’s hard today if he’s good on the ground because no one has taken him there. I’ve never done studies on him, so I don’t if he’s been taken down, but he’s looking like a stud.

But Pantoja with the experience, and he’s got a great camp in American Top Team, I’m going to go with that”.