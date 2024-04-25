Ilia Topuria ready to fight Sean O’Malley if he beats Merab Dvalishvili

The UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria is slowly opening his options for future fights. He has agreed to fight Max Holloway next, and interestingly, he’s also ready to defend his belt against Sean O’Malley.

All he asks from the bantamweight champion is to secure a comprehensive win against Merab Dvalishvili. Initially, it was Sean O’Malley who pitched the idea to fight Ilia Topuria; he is one win away from getting an opportunity to become a double champion.

Ilia Topuria says he’ll be ready to fight in August/September, and says that the #UFC want him to headline the Sphere event at #UFC306



Ilia Topuria on fighting Sean O’Malley

Recently on The MMA Hour, Ilia Topuria shared his thoughts on fighting Sean O’Malley.

“If Conor [McGregor] beats Mike Chandler, we can fight for the BMF belt at 170,” Topuria said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “If [Sean] O’Malley defends his belt — which I have many, many doubts — that’s an exciting fight, too.

So I don’t know. In my mind, I see a lot of big fights. Even with Volkanovski, it’s going to be huge. He’s fighting Merab and I truly believe Merab is going to whoop his ass, if he doesn’t, I will be waiting for him.

Then he really deserves the shot. If he dominates his weight class, you have to give him the chance to move up to the next weight division. But right now, it doesn’t make any sense because he has a guy who is a No. 1 contender who really deserves the shot, Merab.

And I truly believe that [Merab]’s going to beat him”.

Ilia Topuria on congratulating Max Holloway

“I just told him, ‘Congratulations on your title defense,’ He told me, ‘I’m going to defend my belt.

You do your things, and we’re going to build the biggest fight in UFC history.’ This is what’s going to happen. If he defends the belt, that’s going to be the biggest fight in UFC history. And if we make it in [Madrid’s Santiago] Bernabeu [Stadium], even bigger”.