Arman Tsarukyan responds to Michael Chandler: "You are just waiting for a paycheck"

Arman Tsarukyan was offered an immediate title shot opportunity after he claimed a split-decision win against Charles Oliveira. However, he declined the offer because he wanted more than 7 weeks to prepare. Michael Chandler couldn't comprehend Arman Tsarukyan's action; he thought Tsarukyan should have grabbed the opportunity when he got it.

Michael Chandler justified his statement by explaining how the sport moves rapidly. Arman Tsarukyan wasn't quite happy to hear Michael Chandler highlighting the recent situation, and in return, he fired back by highlighting Michael Chandler's missed opportunities.

Journalist: “if Max Holloway pointed his finger to the center and called you to bang for the last 10 seconds would you do it?”



Arman Tsarukyan: “yes and i would lie to him and just shoot a takedown” pic.twitter.com/UvOUUKwue7 — Manolo (@Manolo_mma) April 19, 2024

Michael Chandler's comments about Arman Tsarukyan

Recently on the MMA Hour, Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on Arman Tsarukyan dismissing the title shot opportunity.

“Arman just went out there and beat Oliveira, sounds like he’s going to be No. 1 contender next,” Chandler said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I also don’t understand why he didn’t take that fight.

I would have taken it. Man, this sport moves fast. This sport moves very fast.

Arman Tsarukyan's reply to Michael Chandler

"I don't expect you to understand (Michael Chandler), we are not on the same level. I am here to be the champ.

You are just waiting for a paycheck. I also don't understand why you waited Conor fight for 2 years, you could've lost 4 exciting fights during that time."