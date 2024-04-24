Deiveson Figueiredo wants Dominick Cruz at UFC 303: “I’ll be ready”

Deiveson Figueiredo had a fantastic bantamweight debut; he inaugurated the historic UFC 300 event in a bantamweight clash with Cody Garbrandt and secured a 2nd round submission win, which has opened doors of new opportunities in his career.

Deiveson Figueiredo wants Dominick Cruz to be next at UFC 303, which is scheduled to take place on 29th June. Figueiredo wants Dominick Cruz because he thinks this fight will get him a few steps closer to getting a title shot.

Deiveson Figueiredo submits Cody Garbrandt and embraces him after the fight #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/9aSir9Qi1B — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) April 13, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo on fighting Dominick Cruz

Recently on Canal Encarda, Deiveson Figueiredo explained why he wants Dominick Cruz next.

“People are throwing some names at me, but what I really want is to fulfill a dream of mine, which is to face Dominick Cruz,” Figueiredo said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “Dominick has a big name and everybody knows the history he has in the UFC.

He works for the UFC and is always on the spotlight, and I hope to one day get to fight him. I think [Cruz] is an opponent that could take me to a title fight, I’m staying ready, For me, it would be sensational to fight on the [Conor] McGregor card in June.

That depends on [Cruz] signing the contract, and I’ll be ready. I want to fight him. I want to make this fight happen”.