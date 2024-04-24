Sean O’Malley ready to fight Ryan Garcia after 2 significant wins

Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia have locked horns; both fighters have agreed to face each other, and what’s even more interesting is that the UFC approves the fight too, if it makes sense financially. However, Sean O’Malley believes he needs 2 more significant wins to solidify his presence so that he can bring more to the table for UFC.

Perhaps the mega-crossover is closer than people think. Sean O’Malley wants to strengthen his ability to scale events. It will be fascinating to see if two wins can fulfil that role.

Sean O’Malley says he is two “sick performances” away from doing a crossover boxing match against someone like Ryan Garcia



Thoughts?



YT/TimboSugarShow

(h/t:@mma_orbit) #UFC #MMA #RyanGarcia pic.twitter.com/I6aj4eyrZc — FightCrack (@FightCrack) April 22, 2024

Sean O’Malley on fighting Ryan Garcia

Recently, on The TimboSugarShow Podcast, Sean O’Malley shared his thoughts on fighting Ryan Garcia and explained why it would take a little longer.

“They told me you can do a boxing fight, 100 percent, if it makes us enough money,” O’Malley said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “So the option’s there, it just has to be able to make enough money.

But Ryan being a * freak like that, you need two A-sides to make a * Floyd-Conor fight”.

Sean O’Malley on when the fight can happen

“I’m not there yet, I’ve still got to become bigger. Two more sick performances and then we’re talking about being able to do whatever the * we want”.

Ryan Garcia's hit-list