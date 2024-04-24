Islam Makhachev breaks silence on fighting Max Holloway: “Maybe”

The UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev watched the lightweight clash for the BMF belt between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. Islam Makhachev congratulated Max Holloway. Recently, when asked about a possible future showdown, Makhachev seemed slightly hesitant; however, he said he wants Max Holloway to secure a comprehensive win against Ilia Topuria and finish business with Dustin Poirier and Arman Tsarukyan before any future conversations.

listen to Marc Goddard’s shock when Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje pic.twitter.com/OsgsRy34S6 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 16, 2024

Islam Makhachev on fighting Max Holloway

In a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Islam Makhachev explained the possibility of a fight with Max Holloway.

“If he beats a couple more guys in my division, we can fight,” Makhachev said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I don’t want to give him chance now because I have some contenders who I have to beat. Now I have Dustin, after we’ll have Arman [Tsarukyan].

I think I’ll have some [work] in my division, he has [work] in his division. Maybe if he wins his next fight. Maybe [if] he beats [Ilia] Topuria, and I finish all of my two fights, maybe”.

Islam Makhachev on his dream fight

“My dream fight, I have to fight for the next division, 170, I have to fight Leon Edwards.

I already give some chances from the 145 [division], it’s why I need my chance for the second belt”.

Islam Makhachev's training clip