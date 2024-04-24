Justin Gaethje reveals his return time-frame: “I could be ready tomorrow”

The former UFC BMF title holder Justin Gaethje gave a reckless speech recently, saying he does not plan on being alive the day after his fight. It shows the commitment and the wholehearted efforts Gaethje invests in every fight.

He faced a tough last-second knockout loss against Max Holloway, and when asked about his return, he confessed that he looks forward to a phase of self-care and recovery, due to which he is targeting a return after 6 months.

listen to Marc Goddard’s shock when Max Holloway knocked out Justin Gaethje pic.twitter.com/OsgsRy34S6 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 16, 2024

Justin Gaethje on his return

Recently, on The MMA Hangout, Justin Gaethje spoke about his possible comeback time-frame.

“Metaphorically, I could be ready tomorrow, but physically, I do want to take care of myself,” Gaethje said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I do think that repeated concussions, with me going to sleep like that, me receiving that shot, it would be foolish for me to jump back into training anytime before 180 days.

I could do cardio, I can stay in shape, that’s what I want to try and do — especially [with] the older I get, the harder it is to get back to the best shape of my life, so I want to stay active. Obviously the physical contact is going to be limited for quite some time, just because I want to preserve myself.

... I think six months, at least, before I get back to taking shots. But that doesn’t say that I wont be training the whole time”.