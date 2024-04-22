Jiri Prochazka unleashes his thoughts on being a ‘samurai’

Jiri Prochazka might be the modern-day samurai. During the build-up of his last fight, Aleksandr Rakic said that Prochazka is not a samurai. Prochazka was affected by his comments but wanted his hands to speak louder than his mouth.

Jiri Prochazka secured a terrific knockout win against Aleksandr Rakic. Jiri Prochazka has the virtues and principles of a samurai; his performance inside the octagon reflects the discipline that he so often talks about.

Jiri Prochazka explains the viral video of him outside T-Mobile Arena the night before his #UFC300 win.



"I'm not a psycho. ... That's my kind of meditation." pic.twitter.com/BoGtBO3jIN — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) April 14, 2024

Jiri Prochazka talks about being a samurai

Recently on The MMA Hour, Jiri Prochazka explained the lifestyle of a samurai.

“For me, to be a samurai, for me, it’s about attitude,” Prochazka said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “What you have in your life. About the paradigm in your life. How to see some situation. Sometimes you don’t need to be a samurai, because this attitude, this role, is not effective in every piece of your life.

That’s why I’m not just using that for fight, but like I said many times, we all need to follow something. We need to understand our lives — our brain, our minds need to understand our lives and what we’re doing, why we are doing that, by some theory, some ideas.

These ideas about bushido moral code help me to be honest to the way that I’m following. That’s all. You have to find something that resonates with you, and samurai ideas resonate with me".

