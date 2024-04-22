Chris Weidman wants Sean Strickland next: “I want a big name”

Chris Weidman looks forward to levelling up his game; he wants to challenge himself against bigger names in the middleweight division. Chris Weidman has one name in mind, and it is none other than Sean Strickland. It is an exciting match-up, but many would argue that Weidman needs to earn his way to the top by securing a few more wins.

Don’t listen to the doubters.



Believe in yourself and keep moving forward! pic.twitter.com/c2H1R8Na4x — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) April 21, 2024

Chris Weidman on his next fight

Recently on The Believe You Me Podcast, Chris Weidman shared his thoughts on fighting Sean Strickland.

“I think I want a big name,” Weidman said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I went with Bruno Silva – not a big name. I think it’s time to step up and have a fun fight that people want to see and people know me and him.

Bruno Silva, they didn’t really know his name, and I had no right to pick my opponent. Not that I’m really going to be able to pick my opponents, but if it was up to me, I’d have a bigger name, a fight that means a little bit more with a win”.

Chris Weidman on fighting Sean Strickland

“I would love that fight, I’ve got a lot of respect for Strickland. I think it would be a fun buildup. I think he would bring me out of being such a nice guy. We could trash talk a little bit, have some fun.

I would love that fight. I like his style. I like that he pushes the pace. I like to push the pace. He likes to get guys tired, so I’d like to test myself against a guy like that”.