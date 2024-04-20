UFC 303: Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree officially announced

The former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill recently faced a tough knockout loss against Alex Pereria, and almost a week later, his new fight was announced. Jamahal Hill will be fighting against the 8th ranked light heavyweight contender Khalil Rountree on 29th June on the same card as Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler.

This is a fantastic opportunity for Khalil Rountree to get some limelight and potentially get a few steps closer towards getting a title shot.

ANOTHER BIG FIGHT FOR CONOR’S CARD



Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

Jamahal Hill vs Khalil Rountree Jr.

UFC 303 | June 29 | 205 lbs | Las Vegas

Fans and MMA experts are unsure of Jamahal Hill’s move to return this soon.

According to the public’s perspective, Jamahal Hill should’ve fought someone from the top 5, like Jiri Prochazka, whose winner could then fight for the title. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see who Alex Pereira decides to defend his belt against.

His desire to show up for a heavyweight showdown on 4th May will remain a desire because his manager recently confirmed that he has to recover from a toe injury.

Jamahal Hill reflects on the knockout loss

Jamahal Hill says he wasn’t concussed and was fully there during the finishing sequence in his fight vs Alex Pereira.



Jamahal Hill says he wasn't concussed and was fully there during the finishing sequence in his fight vs Alex Pereira.

He also says that he wants to rematch Alex but for now Khalil Rountree "going to have feel all these frustrations"