Paddy Pimblett reacts to Renato Moicano’s knockout win: “Very, very good performance”

Renato Moicano’s impressive knockout win against Jalin Turner has opened new doors of opportunity in his thriving career. Moicano’s potential opponent, Paddy Pimblett, watched the fight and was thoroughly impressed with the spectacular knockout.

However, Paddy Pimbeltt was expecting a call-out in the octagon interview. Renato Moicano is more than ready to fight Paddy Pimblett, so it will be interesting to see if that fight ends up being officially announced.

Renato Moicano's octagon interview

Paddy Pimblett reacts to Renato Moicano’s recent performance

“Renato, where was the callout?” Pimblett said, as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“Thought Moicano was going to mention me there, but props on the performance. That was a very, very good performance. Done well to survive the end of that first round and then come back out and finished him in the second.

That was a quality performance by Moicano. Congratulations, lad. Top 10 for you”.

Renato Moicano on Paddy Pimblett’s reaction

“I wanted to talk * about Paddy, but he made a lot of good comments about me so I’m not going to trash on him,” Moicano said as quoted by mmafighting.com.

“He congratulates me about the fight, he said, ‘Very good fight for Moicano.’ Somebody sent me the video”.