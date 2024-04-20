Belal Muhammad expresses frustration over delay in Leon Edwards fight

The top UFC welterweight contender, Belal Muhammad, is done being patient for a promised title shot opportunity. He is aggravated because of the delay and is having a difficult time comprehending Leon Edwards intentions. However, the wait may soon come to an end.

The welterweight clash could soon be announced, and it will be interesting to see how Belal Muhammad makes use of the opportunity.

Belal Muhamad on Leon Edwards fight

In a recent interview with Middle Easy, Belal Muhammad explained how he feels about the delay experienced for the Leon Edwards fight.

“They’re like the fakest team I’ve ever seen in my life, I’ve never seen anybody lie so much or try to make it seem like they aren’t afraid,” Muhammad said as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“You had his coach call for Gilbert Burns after I beat Gilbert Burns. When you have all of these guys talking for you, that just tells me you’re that coward that’s hiding behind (them). You’re the champion of the world.

I have the longest winning streak in the division. I’m the one beating all these guys. … I know I’m the best in the world, and he knows I’m the best in the world. That’s why he’s trying to avoid this fight because I’m the toughest matchup for him.

He’s trying to do anything he can do to hold on to the belt as long as possible”.

Belal Muhammad expresses frustration

“I hate his guts, The Leon fight, they’re trying to avoid me. Him trying to act like downplaying my accomplishments and telling me I don’t deserve it, I never earned it – that stuff does nothing but piss me off.

It’s fueling me with hatred for this guy, and I just can’t wait to get in there and get my hands on him”.