Michael Chandler believes Arman Tsarukyan made a mistake dismissing title shot

Arman Tsarukyan’s recent win against Charles Oliveira was the biggest breakthrough of his career. The split-decision win convinced matchmakers to give Arman Tsarukyan an immediate title shot opportunity, but Tsarukyan turned it down because he wanted more time to ensure that he could give a 100% in the rematch.

Michael Chandler believes it was a wrong step taken by Arman Tsarukyan; he justified his statement by highlighting how fast the sport moves.

Michael Chandler on Arman Tsarukyan declining the offer to fight Islam Makhachev

Recently on The MMA Hour, Michael Chandler explained why he thinks it is wrong of Arman Tsarukyan to decline the title shot opportunity/rematch with Islam Makhachev.

“Arman just went out there and beat Oliveira, sounds like he’s going to be No. 1 contender next,” Chandler said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I also don’t understand why he didn’t take that fight.

I would have taken it. Man, this sport moves fast. This sport moves very fast. June 1, you’re going to see the lightweight title (fight) happen, and then a couple weeks later, you’re going to see the biggest fight (Chandler vs.

McGregor), a fight that’s way bigger than that happen, and both guys can make lightweight. The sport moves fast, so you’ve got to take your opportunities and you’ve got to pounce on them”.

Arman Tsarukyan's heated moment with Bobby Green