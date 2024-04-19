Henry Cejudo believes Bo Nickal needs 10 more wins before he becomes a UFC champion

Bo Nickal is steadily rising and progressively making his way to the top with back-to-back wins. He has a 100% finish rate and has captured a huge fan base in the early stages of his career. Dana White can foresee Bo Nickal becoming a huge star.

Henry Cejudo thinks a little differently. He can see the thriving potential in Bo Nickal, but he believes Nickal is still not prepared to compete against any of the contenders from the top 10 of the middleweight division.

Henry Cejudo on Bo Nickal’s chances against the top 10

Recently on Pound 4 Pound Podcast with Kamaru Usman, Henry Cejudo shared his thoughts on Bo Nickal’s chances against the top middleweight contenders.

“Don’t put that pressure on you, if you’re disappointed in your performance, because quite honestly, I do believe you could be a future champ at 185 pounds – but you are not ready for the top 10,” Cejudo said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “If they put you up against big bodies like Marvin Vettori, who have good jiu-jitsu, big dudes and could also wrestle – even a guy like Paulo ‘Borrachinha’ (Costa) … I mean, he’s not quite ready for that top 10.

Henry Cejudo on the competition at 185 pounds

“I think at 185 pounds, he needs to go three rounds. He needs to understand that threshold because still him winning and beating these guys super early, if you want to be champion, how is it going to feel when you actually go five rounds against guys like Sean Strickland, Paulo ‘Borrachinha,’ Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier? That weight class is absolutely stacked.

I think he needs to hold his horses. I think he’s still maybe 10 fights away from possibly becoming UFC champion”.