Michael Bisping breaks down Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa: “That is a crazy fight”

UFC 302 promises to be a thrilling event. The co-main event is going to be a middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa, which is scheduled to take place on 2nd June. Michael Bisping believes Sean Strickland has a significant advantage over Paulo Costa because of his cardio.

It’s a must-win fight for both, as they are coming out of a loss and need a comprehensive win to progress further in the competitive middleweight division.

Sean Strickland talks about his upcoming fight against Paulo Costa at #UFC302:



“I’m gonna make that dirty Brazilian bleed. And I’m gonna do it for Brazil, because Brazil doesn’t even like Costa”.



Michael Bisping on Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa

In a recent YouTube video, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa.

“That is a crazy fight, OK? Paulo Costa hits harder, I’m telling you right now," Bisping said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I’ve trained with Sean Strickland. He’s got very good boxing, we know that.

We saw that when he beat Israel Adesanya, the best performance of his career, almost finished him in the first round, right? He will go out there. He will fight ‘* to* , nipple to nipple, but his style is behind the jab”.

Michael Bisping on Paulo Costa’s fighting style

“Paulo Costa is going to come forward a lot. I think Paulo Costa hits harder, but I think Sean has an advantage with the cardio. Let’s remember, this is a five-round (co)-main event.

That is a significant advantage for Sean Strickland because he has an economic style. Paulo Costa swings with everything he has, spinning wheel kicks, left high kicks that are just so fast and explosive, but they require a lot of energy”.