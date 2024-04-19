Bo Nickal fires back at Khamzat Chimaev’s tweet: “Who were you fighting at 5-0”

Bo Nickal’s spectacular finish rate has gotten many people awestruck; it is worth knowing that Bo Nickal has a 100% finish rate. However, Khamzat Chimaev is not very impressed with Bo Nickal’s performance against Cody Brundage.

Bo Nickal is happy to know that Khamzat Chimaev watched him fight and looks forward to a future showdown. Bo Nickal progressively wants to make his way to the top; he wants to fight Anthony Hernandez next.

"I'm getting finishes, this guy's getting decisions."



Recently on The MMA Hour, Bo Nickal shared his thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev’s tweet about his performance with Cody Brundage.

“I love it,” Nickal said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I think the fact that he’s recognizing it, and I think he sees what’s coming too, I think that it’s good for everybody. Good for me, good for him, good for the sport.

So we’re going to make that fight happen".

“I would just in response to that like to say, yo, who were you fighting at 5-0, bro? Some random dude in Europe? I’m fighting in the UFC on UFC 300, so there’s levels to this.

And I think that people just need to get to know me. The more they get to know me, the more they’re going to realize that, hey, I’m that guy, and there’s nothing anybody else can do about that. I wouldn’t surprised if when we fight, I’m like a -1000 favorite, the same as I’ve been against all these other folks”.