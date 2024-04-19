Jiri Prochazka hungry for a rematch against Alex Pereira: "As soon as possible"

Jiri Prochazka has successfully positioned himself as an ideal candidate to soon get another title shot. He secured a terrific knockout win against Aleksandar Rakic. The only thing that's on Jiri Prochazka's mind is vengeance; he looks forward to getting a rematch with Alex Pereira as soon as possible so that he can make some corrections and become the new UFC light heavyweight champion of the world.

Jiri Prochazka is ready to fight Alex Pereira on 4th May at UFC 301.

Jiri Prochazka (W) TKO He is a Samurai “I am not a Samurai, I just live within those rules”. I’m a storm” vs Aleksandar Rakic UFC 300 pic.twitter.com/XraHsSTzRa — Just zipped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbros) April 14, 2024

Jiri Prochazka on getting another title shot

Recently on The MMA Hour, Jiri Prochazka shared his thoughts on fighting Alex Pereira for a rematch.

"I would like to fight for the title," Prochazka said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. "Especially after the decision in New York. The fact that I won the fight on Saturday, that's the only thing I feel right now. I feel that maybe my performance on Saturday — getting punched, to accept the punches and this will not work with Pereira, but people have to understand, I know how to make a [specific] fight with a fighter.

I will fight another one with another fighter, I can fight like another man".

Jiri Prochazka on when he wants to fight Alex Pereira

"As soon as possible, if that will be for a title with Alex, I am open to take it in Brazil. In two weeks. If there will be another date, we'll see."