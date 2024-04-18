Alexander Volkanovski impressed with Max Holloway’s win: “Talk about BMF, mate”

Alexander Volkanovksi is as thoroughly impressed as the entire MMA community is with Max Holloway’s iconic win against Justin Gaethje. It is worth knowing that Volkanovski was vouching for Max Holloway before the fight even started and warned people not to underestimate Holloway, who at that time was a heavy underdog for the fight.

Max Holloway is most likely going to fight Ilia Topuria next, and if he wins that fight, it would be fair to assume that Holloway will show interest in fighting Alexander Volkanovski one more time.

MAX HOLLOWAY'S KNOCKOUT THAT SHOOK THE SPORTS WORLD #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/B5P08yNigX — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski on Max Holloway’s performance

In a recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski shared his thoughts on Max Holloway’s recent performance.

“The biggest moment of the card obviously was Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje,” Volkanovski said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com. “I told yous not to count Max Holloway out. The way people were talking about as if it was like these guys are on a whole different level, I just couldn’t believe it.

Even the size difference. Yeah, I didn’t think that was the case at all, so I was quite surprised how people were talking. Obviously, I didn’t expect him to get a knockout. That was a surprise to me, but I expected him to be in a good chance to be very competitive or even win.

I picked him to win”.

Alexander Volkanovski on Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje last 10 seconds

“He was up four rounds to one with one second to go, That’s when he got the finish, but 10-15 seconds out, he’s like, ‘Let’s do it.’ Iconic Max Holloway moment with Justin Gaethje when he’s already four rounds up.

Talk about BMF, mate. Kudos to him for that. That was pretty incredible. Then they just go for it".