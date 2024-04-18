Michael Chandler on the magnitude of the McGregor fight: “Biggest pay-per-view"

The notorious Conor McGregor is all set to make one of the biggest comebacks in the history of the UFC. He is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The fight will happen at welterweight. People have been eagerly waiting for Conor McGregor’s return; on 29th June, the wait will finally come to an end.

Michael Chandler believes this will be the biggest event witnessed in the last 5 years, and UFC 303 will secure record-breaking PPV numbers.

Every fight fan remembers this #TUF moment



Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler at #UFC303 is going to be epic! pic.twitter.com/etuJhPCbkM — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) April 18, 2024

Michael Chandler on UFC 303

In a recent Instagram Q&A session, Michael Chandler explained how UFC 303 could turn out to be one of the biggest events ever.

“This is going to be the biggest fight of the last five years,” Chandler said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.“This will be the biggest fight since Conor vs. Khabib (Nurmagomedov). I don’t say that because Conor’s opponent is just as big as Khabib, who was the biggest Muslim athlete on the planet, undefeated, championship fight.

But there’s something special about this one. On June 29, you have to buy the pay-per-view, and you have to buy the pay-per-view because there’s a chance this is the greatest comeback in combat sports history by the sport’s biggest star.

That’s why you have to buy the pay-per-view. Or the other option, the more likely option, is I absolutely molly wop this dude and put a beatdown of biblical proportions on him, and this is the last time you ever see Conor McGregor compete inside the octagon.

So either way, you have to tune in on June 29. UFC 303 is going to be the most-viewed and the biggest pay-per-view that we have ever seen for a multitude of reasons”.