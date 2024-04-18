Nate Diaz confident of Conor McGregor trilogy: “I 100 percent guarantee”

Nate Diaz left the UFC with the intention of securing massive paydays; he’s flawlessly achieving the goal with his boxing endeavours. First, Jake Paul and now Jorge Masvidal. The good news is that Nate Diaz looks forward to returning to the UFC and vividly foresees entering the cage with Conor McGregor again.

The highly anticipated trilogy between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz is closer to materializing than ever before. Fans may get to witness this iconic clash before the end of 2024. Nate Diaz has a hit list, and following are the names that are included in it:

Conor McGregor (for the trilogy bout)

Jake Paul (for boxing rematch)

Leon Edwards (for UFC rematch)

Jorge Masvidal ( for a trilogy in either boxing/MMA)

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor (UFC 196)



MAJOR UPSET



Conor was originally supposed to face RDA for the Lightweight Title but RDA injured his toe and that’s when Diaz stepped in on 2 weeks notice and it became a Welterweight Fight



Conor was winning at first but later gassed… pic.twitter.com/He2YdPHal2 — Veluta (@VelutaMMA) December 22, 2023

Nate Diaz on his hit-list

“I 100 percent guarantee I’m going to fight Conor McGregor again,” Diaz said, as quoted by mmajunkie.usatoday.com.

“I 100 percent guarantee that I’m probably going to fight Jake Paul again, this * * (Jorge Masvidal) again, and Leon Edwards again. That’s my hit list.

Nate Diaz on Leon Edwards

The coolest thing right now from the UFC is Leon Edwards, That’s what I got my sights on.

I like that fight right now. I think he’s doing great. I think he got better, and he’s doing better. Good attitude, good fighter, I think he’s probably the best thing in the UFC right.