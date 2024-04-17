Ilia Topuira on fighting Max Holloway: “Without the BMF belt, I don’t want him”

The UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has finally agreed to fight a contender from his weight class. He is more than ready to fight Max Holloway; the BMF belt motivates him to entertain this fight. However, without it being at stake, he resolves to fight Alexander Volkanovski next instead of Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria is confident in his skills and abilities as a fighter and can foresee claiming a win against Max Holloway, as well as being the first person to knock out/ submit Max Holloway.

Ilia Topuria says he won’t fight Max Holloway unless the BMF belt is on the line:



“Without the BMF belt, I don’t want [to fight Max] at all. If not, I’m gonna fight with Volk who deserves more than him, the rematch.



He's been saying 'right now I have a lot of options', he…

Ilia Topuria on fighting Ilia Topuria

Recently on The MMA Hour, Ilia Topuria shared his thoughts on fighting Max Holloway next.

“Max Holloway, he’s next,” Topuria said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “He can say whatever he wants to say — that I’m running and he’s the bull and this and that. Come on, man. Just bring the same energy you had in the last 10 seconds, but bring it in the first 10 seconds, and we’ll see what’s going to happen.

Let’s bang and we’ll see what’s going to happen. I know I will be the first one to take his lights out. I know that I’m way better than him everywhere. I can do with him whatever I want to do. I can ask him, ‘How do you want me to finish you? You want me to knock you out? You want me to submit you? What do you want me to do?’”.

Ilia Topuria explains why he wants to fight Max Holloway next

“There are a lot of things involved in this fight, He’s got that belt, that Bad Mother* belt, so I’m excited to add that to my legacy, too.

UFC Champion, the Baddest Mother* what else? And then maybe I’ll go for a second weight class. Without the BMF belt, I don’t want him at all, If not, I’m going to fight with Volk for the rematch. But because he has that belt, I’m excited about that. That’s why I want him”.