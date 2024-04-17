Arman Tsarukyan declined the offer to fight Islam Makhachev in June

The top lightweight contender, Arman Tsarukyan, made an interesting revelation: after claiming a split decision win against Charles Oliveira, he was immediately offered a title shot/ rematch against Islam Makhachev. However, Arman Tsarukyan declined the offer because he wants to make sure that he’s 100% prepared when he enters that cage, and 7 weeks isn’t enough for him to prepare and recover.

Arman Tsarukyan will fight the winner of Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier.

Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t understand why everyone thinks Islam Makhachev is “unbeatable”. He also says Islam “looked bad” in his first fight with Volkanovski:



“I feel like I can beat [Islam]. Everybody thinks he’s like unbeatable… I don’t know why…



Arman Tsarukyan on fighting Islam Makhachev in June

Recently on The MMA Hour, Arman Tsarukyan revealed the immediate offer he received to fight Islam Makhachev.

“It’s true,” Tsarukyan said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “When I left the octagon, right away [UFC COO Hunter Campell] came and said, ‘June 1. Islam.’ I said I’ve got to think. It was, like, seven weeks [away], and I can’t jump too fast, so I’ve got to rest a little bit and have a camp.

If it was the end of June, I would take that fight because I’d have at least 10 weeks — two weeks rest and eight weeks for preparation".

Arman Tsarukyan explains why he declined the offer

“Why I’ve got to take the same risk like I did for the first fight? It’s the same thing, short notice.

I want to be ready and I want to have a full training camp. Why, if I’m the No. 1 contender, why I’ve got to take the risk? Of course, if I’m [only] in the top 10 and someone said, ‘Seven weeks, can you fight on June 1?’ Of course, I’m going to take it.

But I just beat the former champion, a Hall of Fame fighter, and it doesn’t make sense. It was hard to say no, but I know I’m going to fight next for the title with the winner of that [Makhachev vs. Poirier] fight”.