Beneil Dariush reveals who he could fight next: “I think they mentioned..”

Beneil Dariush was just a few steps away from fighting Islam Makhachev for a title fight, but Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan snatched the opportunity away from him by securing vicious knockout wins. Beneil Dariush looks forward to making a return in the second half of the year.

He could fight other Dan Hooker, Jalin Turner or Renato Moicano next.

Le KO de fou d’Arman Tsarukyan sur Beneil Dariush



Il est de retour ce week-end contre Charles Oliveira #UFC300

pic.twitter.com/R5AQevkR6T — La Sueur (@LaSueur_off) April 10, 2024

Beneil Dariush on his next opponent

In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Beneil Dariush revealed who he could be fighting next.

“I think they mentioned Jailn Turner,” Dariush said, as quoted by mmajunke.usatoday.com. “They would have preferred me to fight him, I think, instead of Moicano. So that was something they called me for, and I would have loved that fight.

So, they would have wanted me on the last night’s card so, I think now they’re going to either give me Dan Hooker or Moicano. I think those are going to be the fights that they try to offer me”.

Beneil Dariush on his return

“Like, you just have basically what I would call the more normal sparring, where everybody’s just throwing at 80 percent to 90 percent.

So, to be able to go back to just light sparring, something I haven’t been able to do in a long time, I’m very excited about it. But obviously I plan on fighting, and I don’t know exact timeline, but I think it’s going to be like end of summer or like more towards the end of the year. I don’t know yet”.