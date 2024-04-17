Max Holloway ready to face Conor McGregor for a rematch: “That’s the hugest fight”

The new BMF title holder, Max Holloway, is receiving appreciation in abundance for his iconic performance against Justin Gaethje. Holloway’s path is quite clear; he will most probably fight Ilia Touria for the featherweight belt.

Interestingly, Max Holloway expressed his inclination to fight Conor McGregor for a rematch; he prioritizes the Ilia Topuria match but is ready to fight McGregor in the near future.

Max Holloway on fighting Conor McGregor

In a recent interview with Rob Demello, Max Holloway shared his thoughts on fighting Conor McGregor for a rematch.

“It would be hard not to say with him finally getting announced that he’s actually fighting Conor [McGregor] 2,” Holloway said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “That’s the hugest fight, I think.

Legacy, ideal-wise, trying to get back to an undisputed title. Gotta go with [Ilia] Topuria, you know. He beat the man that I couldn’t help but figure out. We’ll see. We’re having a little bible verse beef on top of Twitter right now, so you know, life’s good.

It’s looking like it’s gonna be him next, but first things first, Justin Gaethje kicked like a horse, man. I can feel it today. We’re gonna recover”.

Max Holloway vs Conor McGregor