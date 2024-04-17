Charles Oliveira thought he won in the last 10 seconds: “I thought he went out”

The former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira had 2-3 near-winning moments in his fight with Arman Tsarukyan. In the first round, Oliveira caught Tsarukyan in a solid guillotine. However, Tsarukyan unbelievably survived that.

After that, Charles Oliveira had a dominating moment in the last 10 seconds of the fight, where he caught Tsarukyan in a D’Arce choke. Oliveira was confident of a victory there, but to his surprise, Arman Tsarukyan survived that too.

After 3 rounds of competitive action, Arman Tsarukyan was declared the winner by split decision.

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan UFC 300 final seconds pic.twitter.com/gG44SC6Y0i — Just zipped a bong hit with my bear Ted (@stonedagainbros) April 14, 2024

Charles Oliveira reflects on the D’Arce choke

In a recent interview with Canal Encarada, Charles Oliveira explained how he thought he almost won the fight.

“30 seconds [left], it was tight, one of the submissions I like the most, D’Arce choke,” Oliveira said, as quoted by mmafighting.com. “I thought he went out, that’s why I had my tongue out, joking, you know? But I don’t know, it’s part of the game.

Some things aren’t meant to be, guillotine, I don’t lose this position. Arman was a super tough guy. I connected some strikes, had bad and good moments. Three rounds, three submissions locked in, and time ran out.

It wasn’t meant to be”.

Charles Oliveira on his dominating moments

“I had to finish him, It went to the judges, and it’s their call, there’s nothing we can do. If you go back to the first round, you’ll see I tried to finish him more and they scored it for me.

The second one was closer and I ended up with a triangle choke locked in, and they gave it to him. The third, he was on top, holding me there, but wasn’t doing jiu-jitsu or anything, and I finished with a choke locked in, and they still have it to him. There’s not much we can do”.